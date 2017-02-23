Winston-Salem police release surveillance images from string of convenience store robberies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspects in a series of convenience store robberies.

On Thursday, the Winston-Salem Police Criminal Investigation Division released a map of where all the robberies occurred and the date they happened, as well as several surveillance images.

There have been 13 convenience store robberies, which police believe have been committed by the same group, since December 2016.

Flip through the gallery above and, if you have any information on any of these crimes, you can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.