UNC fan ejected after heated exchange with Louisville coach Rick Pitino

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- A North Carolina fan was ejected after a verbal exchange with Louisville head coach Rick Pitino during Wednesday night's 74-63 Tar Heels win.

The fan was ejected shortly after the incident, which occurred as Pitino was leaving the court for halftime.

The fan yelled, "Pitino, you suck!"

Video shows a furious Pitino shouting toward the seats and being restrained by his coaching staff before being led into the tunnel.

Rick Pitino is very displeased with a UNC fan pic.twitter.com/z4bYUuyMw6 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 23, 2017

"He just got in my face and said something I didn't like," Pitino said. "I take it from the students all the time, you expect it from the students. But from an adult? And then to turn his back on me like he's a coward?"

"But North Carolina is a classy place and he doesn't speak for the rest of the people."

Roy Williams, who later apologized to Pitino, had strong words about the incident.

"I don't like that. We're North Carolina. We don't have to be like everybody else," Carolina head coach Roy Williams told ESPN. "You can raise Cain, you can boo, but you don't have to say stuff that we as coaches have to put up with on the road. I hope that never happens again at North Carolina."

Carolina sits atop the ACC with an overall record of 24-5. Louisville is tied with Duke, Florida State and Notre Dame for second in the ACC with an overall record of 22-6.