Trampoline park injuries

Luke was really excited to visit a local trampoline park, but that excitement quickly faded.

A worker gave him the OK to jump and when he did, the airbag was not inflated properly and Luke fell down to the cement floor, injuring his back and causing a concussion.

He's doing better but is fortunate because of the way he landed.

FOX8 On Your Side wondered how often these injuries happen. The Consumer Product and Safety Commission said in 2015, there were 107,100 emergency room injuries associated with trampolines, but they expect that number to rise as trampoline parks have grown in popularity.

