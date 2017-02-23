Teen wants to become little sister’s legal guardian after losing both parents

GROVEPORT, Ohio — An 18-year-old high school student hopes to become his little sister’s legal guardian after both their parents died 14 months apart, WSYX reports.

Kyle Nester, an honor student and football player at Groveport-Madison Senior High School, is still mourning the sudden death of his 46-year-old mother Tammy last week. His father, Roy, died at 42 on Christmas Eve in 2015.

Despite the tragic losses, the teen is now working to gain legal guardianship of his 15-year-old sister.

“I’m going to try and take guardianship of her and make sure she has everything she needs through college and everything,” Nester told WSYX.

Nester said his grandparents live about two hours away and support his decision. They are helping him get connected with the legal resources he needs.

“She’s all I have left. So, I have to do everything for her,” Nester said.

Nester plans to go to Ohio State University after graduating from high school — all while taking care of his sister.

A fundraiser was planned for Thursday in their hometown and a GoFundMe has also been set up.

“I know it’s not going to be easy, but I have the whole community behind me,” Nester said.