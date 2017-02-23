Suspected money jar thief caught in Mebane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEBANE, N.C. -- Mebane police arrested a man for stealing tips, candy money and even donations from multiple restaurants.

Mebane police arrested Jason Briggs on Wednesday for stealing from Subway, Yum Yum’s Chinese, La Cocina Mexican Restaurant and NC Jelly Donuts, twice.

Police believe he stole around $125 total. He only took around $4 from Subway.

Surveillance footage from La Cocina shows a man walking out of the restaurant after stealing a jar full of candy money.

Footage from a business across the street shows the man about to drive off after taking a tip jar from NC Jelly Donuts.

Briggs was taken to the Alamance County Jail on Wednesday under a $5,000 bond.

Burlington police are now checking to see if this man is connected to larcenies in their city. Around two weeks ago, a person stole a donation jar for a cat rescue group at La Cocina in Burlington.

