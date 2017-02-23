× Pregnant NC woman charged with child abuse for ‘shooting heroin’

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A North Carolina woman has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse after authorities said she used heroin while eight months pregnant.

WECT reported that Amanda Kelly Downey, 22, of Wilmington, was arrested Wednesday after she called police to report that another woman was overdosing in her vehicle.

Authorities responded to the scene and were able to save the other unidentified woman.

Downey was taken into custody and jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Prosecutors alleged during a Thursday court appearance that Downey used five bags of heroin, prompting the judge to raise her bond to $25,000 secured.

She was also arrested in January for DWI and failure to maintain control in Carolina Beach, according to WECT. Downey was reportedly seven months pregnant during that incident.