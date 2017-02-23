× Police identify man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – One man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car early Thursday morning in Thomasville, according to Thomasville police.

Ryan T. Lindsay, 33, of Lexington, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, Thomasville police said in a press release.

Police responded to the incident at about 2:42 a.m. Thursday in the area of US 29/70 south at Litwin Drive.

A 1994 Peterbilt commercial tractor-trailer driven by a 42-year-old Thomasville man and the victim, in a 1997 Lexus LS400, crashed in the south lanes of US 29/70, according to a police preliminary investigation.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.