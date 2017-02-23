× Pedestrian killed in accident in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A pedestrian was killed in an accident in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 9:59 a.m., a 38-year-old Stokesdale man driving a 1992 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer was leaving a parked position in the 3300 block of Horse Pen Creek Road onto Piermont Drive.

As the truck made a left turn onto Piermont Drive, 38-year-old Edward Bryant Barham, of Greensboro, was hit by the trailer.

Barham suffered critical injuries and died at the scene, the release said.

The collision is currently being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

There is no word on if charges will be filed.