Orange turtles pop up at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Rusty, orange-colored turtles are popping up around Myrtle Beach, according to the Sun News of Myrtle Beach.

A visitor at the Myrtlewood Golf Club’s Palmetto Course reported seeing several orange turtles while playing golf on Wednesday.

“This season has been wonderful,” said Joe DeBlaere, who spotted the turtles while on vacation. “Lots of golf, sun and orange turtles.”

An orange alligator was also recently spotted in South Carolina.

The approximately 4-foot-long rust-colored gator lives in a pond near a plantation in Hanahan, according to WCSC. A picture of the gator, which was initially posted in a private Facebook group, is garnering national attention.

The color probably comes from living in a rusty pipe during the winter months, according to Jay Butfiloski, alligator program coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources.