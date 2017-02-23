× North Carolina town could be wiped off the map

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina town could be wiped right off the map. And if lawmakers get their way, it could happen sooner than later.

WTVD reported that Republican senator Chad Barefoot filed a bill repealing the charter of the town of Centerville, located in Franklin County in the eastern part of the state.

The town had already voted unanimously to dissolve its charter after officials said they don’t have enough money to continue to operate.

The 52-year-old town has fewer than 100 residents and no fire or police department. It only provides street lights to residents.

There is no word yet on when a decision will be made.