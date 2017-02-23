Mosquitoes, other insects showing up earlier than usual during warm weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It’s February, but pest control teams are responding to calls like it’s spring.

Warm winter weather has certain insects popping-up earlier than usual.

“We’ve seen insects earlier this year than ever before," said Billy Tesh, president of Pest Management Systems, Inc.

Tesh says normally swarmers, winged termites, aren’t usually out until sometime around the middle of March.

“Sometimes first of March if we get these early warm-ups, but we saw them two weeks ago so mid-February we’ve were seeing termites swarm," Tesh said.

Tesh is also seeing mosquitoes show up early.

Last year, mosquito-borne diseases like Zika were a big concern, and with mosquitoes showing up earlier, there’s concern about what’s ahead this year.

“We usually don’t see much mosquito-borne infections in spring and early summer. Most of mosquito-borne infections and viruses in this area occur in late summer and early fall and that’s their natural cycle,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease specialist at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Ohl says if we get one or two hard freezes that will set the mosquito population back again.

However, Ohl says people should be concerned about tick-borne diseases now.

“Normally we start to see tick-borne infections like Rocky Mountain spotted fever in particular come up in late March and April and May. This year, I think it’s going to happen earlier,” Ohl said.

Homeowners can protect themselves from termites by not storing wood against the home.

When it comes to mosquitoes, experts recommend getting rid of any standing water including small pots around the house.

They also recommend checking gutters.

Also, if outside, use insect repellent, wear long clothing and check for ticks at the end of the day.