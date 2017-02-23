McDonald’s to offer $1 soft drinks to counter declining sales

Starting in April, McDonald’s will be offering soft drinks for only $1.

The promotion comes as an attempt to drive customer traffic after sales have declined over the last year, Business Insider reports

The fast food giant will also offer McCafe specialty drinks for $2. McCafe beverages include frappes, smoothies and espresso drinks.

“Demand has been a little weak,” analyst Jack Russo of Edward D. Jones & Co. told Bloomberg. “A lot of these guys think they’ve got to keep promoting to keep people coming in the door.”

McDonald’s has stepped up its promotional deals over the last deal by introducing Shamrock Shakes, offering additional Big Mac sizes and giving away 10,000 bottles of the Big Mac special sauce in January.