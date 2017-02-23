Man accused of assaulting elderly woman at Jamestown nursing home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- New details have emerged about the assault on an elderly handicapped woman at a Jamestown nursing home.

The suspect apparently grabbed the victim's wheelchair and shoved her into another room, and an employee who saw what happened may have prevented things from getting worse.

An arrest report says William Helms, 66, assaulted the victim at the Shannon Gray Rehabilitation and Recovery Center on Monday. Guilford County sheriff's officials say he was visiting another resident at the facility.

At some point, investigators say Helms found the 86-year-old victim in her wheelchair. Helms then "assaulted and struck her," according to the arrest warrant. He's also accused of shoving the victim into an employee break room and kissing her while she was in her wheelchair.

That's when a staff member reportedly saw what happened. Helms was arrested two days later.

While someone witnessed this attack, senior care experts say some elderly victims can't always describe their abuse.

"Mental abuse, they might be really scared when someone gets close," said Jessica McCuiston, with Senior Care Home Center.

She says signs of physical abuse can include bruises, broken glasses or any kind of injury.

FOX8 reached out to the Shannon Gray center and an administrator said they did not want to comment on what happened.

FOX8 also emailed administrators and asked whether visitors are required to sign in and if Helms had visited the facility before. They declined to answer our questions.

Experts say security should be a top priority when picking out a senior care center.

"When visitors can come into a community, do you have a sign-in sheet? Do you have a sign-out sheet? Most good communities will have something like that," McCouiston said.

Right now, Helms is being held at the Guilford County Detention Center in High Point on a $5,000 secured bond. Sheriff's officials say he could face more charges.