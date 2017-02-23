Hundreds of vehicles stolen Triad’s two largest cities in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police say between Jan. 1 and Feb. 16, there were 157 vehicles stolen in the city. No one is immune, including a volunteer at a local radio station.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the volunteer was doing some interior work at Joy FM, located on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem. Surveillance video taken at about 3 p.m. shows a group of suspects approaching the station as an employee drives out of the parking lot.

“It’s [the] thought of how bold and how brazen they were,” said Daniel Britt, Joy FM’s general manager.

The group then walks toward the back of the building, with one of them opening the door of the volunteer’s truck. Moments later, the suspect runs from the truck, appearing to show something he’d grabbed from inside to an accomplice.

“I either say it was a mastermind attempt,” Britt said. “Or it was sheer dumb luck.”

Following, the suspects reconvene around the side of the building before one of them returns to the truck. The suspect jumps in, and without taking time to close the tailgate, steals the truck from the parking lot.

Moments later, the truck’s owner comes back outside and realizes it has been stolen.

However, as of Feb. 16, Winston-Salem police say they recovered the majority of the vehicles stolen this year; 92 of them to be exact.

The truck stolen from Joy FM is included in those numbers.

“It surprisingly, he said, wasn’t really that trashed, nothing really wrong with it,” Britt said. “They left the truck with the wheels hanging over kind of a ditch area.”

As of Feb. 23, Greensboro police said they have had 95 vehicles stolen since Jan.1. They added that they’ve recovered 92 vehicles this year, but some of those may have been stolen in years prior.