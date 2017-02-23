Grimsley High School student-athlete gives back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Standing out in a school of more than 1,700 students can be tough -- but one way or another, student Canyon Duncan has been able to do just that.

"Canyon represents the best of Grimsley High School," one teacher said. "I would say he is the academic side of it, he is the service learning side of it and the athletic side of it."

For two years, he has been the co-captain of the football team. He's also a Guilford County Schools Service Learning Ambassador.

In addition, he helped collect thousands of items for a student-run food pantry.

This student knows when to lead and when to follow.

If you know a student who deserves a little recognition, email us at ClassAct@wghp.com. Be sure to tell us where your student goes to school and why he or she should be recognized as a Class Act.

Learn more in today's Class Act.