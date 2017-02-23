× Greensboro Science Center to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for aquarium expansion

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Science Center will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its 5,000-squarefoot aquarium expansion on Wednesday, March 15.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., Greensboro Science Center CEO Glenn Dobrogosz will formally rename the entire aquarium the Wiseman Aquarium in honor of the Wiseman family, who donated $1 million to initiate the aquarium expansion project.

“We are thrilled to be a part of bringing the aquarium expansion to the Greensboro Science Center and to Greensboro,” the Wisemans said, according to a Greensboro Science Center press release. “The vision and passion of Glenn and his staff have created something special to help promote science and raise awareness of the need to protect our ocean habitats — and, it’s just beautiful!”