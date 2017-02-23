× Former NC postal carrier admits he failed to deliver mail for 10 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former postal worker has been sentenced to jail for not delivering but keeping mail for years and later disposing of it.

WLOS reported that Gary Wayne Collins, 53, pleaded guilty Tuesday to failing to deliver the letters to residents along his rural route in Rutherford and Cleveland counties.

Court documents state that in April of 2014, a witness reported seeing Collins place several tubs of mail behind a dumpster in Shelby, N.C. The tubs were recovered and the Postmaster determined they contained deliverable mail for addresses on Collins’ delivery route.

Agents inverviewed Collins two days later. Collins told agents that he had never intended to dump any mail and that he had left the tubs near the dumpster only temporarily, intending to return later to pick them up.

Collins also told the agents that he had never thrown away any mail or stored it at his residence. The mail recovered on April 15, 2014, comprised 1,513 pieces, including 628 pieces of first-class mail and three parcels.

In May of 2014, postal agents discovered more than 1,800 pieces of undelivered mail hidden in Collins’ residence and his vehicle.

The undelivered mail included 134 pieces of first-class mail dating as far back as April 2000.

Court records indicate that postal agents also found additional pieces of undelivered mail inside a partially-collapsed outbuilding found on Collins’ property.