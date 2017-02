Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- More than two days ahead of time, a couple dozen people are camped out for the Twenty One Pilots concert in Greensboro.

Fan set up tents and chairs and brought food and drinks to keep them going during their camp out.

All the fans already have tickets to get into the Greensboro Coliseum, but they are in line to get to the floor, which is general seating.

The concert is at 7 p.m. on Saturday.