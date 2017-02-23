× Deputies seize 12.8 grams of heroin from Burlington woman

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Burlington woman was arrested after police seized 12.8 grams of heroin from her vehicle and home, according to a press release.

On Feb. 22, Alamance County deputies conducted a traffic stop on North Main Street in Graham. During the stop, deputies searched 23-year-old Megon Anne Wilson’s vehicle and discovered a plastic bag containing heroin.

After a second search at Wilson’s residence, deputies found additional heroin that totaled 12.8 grams. Deputies also found drug paraphernalia and $202 in cash.

Wilson was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse. The child abuse charge stems from having a child with her while in possession of the heroin.

She was also served several outstanding warrants for arrest.

Wilson was booked in the Alamance County Detention Center on a $120,350 bond.