× Fatal crash reported on Business 85 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Business 85 in Davidson County Thursday morning.

The crash, which occurred near Shuler Road in Thomasville, temporarily closed a portion of Business 85 in both directions. All lanes have since reopened.

Thomasville police say a Lexus was traveling southbound when it collided with a tractor-trailer. Additional details are unknown.

The identity of the driver is also unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.