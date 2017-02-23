× Crash causes car to drive through Greensboro elementary school playground

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A crash in Greensboro caused a car to roll through an elementary school playground, but no children were hurt.

A Lexus sedan and a mini-van were involved in a crash at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday on Benjamin Parkway, according to Greensboro police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen.

The car left the roadway, crashed through a fence and rolled through the playground of General Greene Elementary at 1501 Benjamin Pkwy.

There were children on the playground during the incident, but nobody was struck, according to police.

Police have determined that the driver of the Lexus had a medical issue and is receiving treatment at a hospital.