‘Cheerleader’ does cartwheels during sobriety test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police got quite the surprise when a 23-year-old New Mexico woman did cartwheels when asked to walk a straight line during a sobriety test on Friday.

After receiving reports of a black Volkswagen driving recklessly in the area, officers discovered Bryelle Marshall sleeping at the wheel of her car last Friday, according to the City of Albuquerque. Officers woke her up and asked her to step out of the vehicle.

Appearing to be intoxicated, officers asked to her perform a sobriety test.

That's when officers asked her to walk in a straight line -- and she did that, and more.

“Where’s this direction? Face that direction for me, with your whole body. We’re not doing yoga. I don’t know what you’re doing, put your hands down," the officer said in the video.

She then started to do cartwheels.

“Bryelle put her hands in the air and completed two cartwheels while I was attempting to demonstrate and instruct the field sobriety test,” the officer told the Albuquerque Journal.

Several commands later, she was arrested.

While on the way downtown, police say she tried to kick the officer in the genitals.

She was charged with battery, aggravated DWI and for an expired license plate.