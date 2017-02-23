Chad Tucker wins friendly ‘Rush for Food’ title ‘King of the Cans,’ benefiting Stokes County food pantries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING, N.C. -- FOX8's Chad Tucker, a Stokes County native, joined local leaders and volunteers in raising more than $5,000 in the King Rotary's Rush for Food on Thursday.

Tucker, along with Stokes County Sheriff Mike Marshall, School Superintendent Brad Rice and Stokes Early College student Evelyn Murphy competed at the Food Lion on Mountain View Road.

Their goal was to get as many non-perishable food items they could from the store shelves in five minutes.

The rules were they had to keep the non-perishable items in their buggy to count, they couldn't grab more than 10 of the same items and no glass containers.

"It was tougher than you think," said Tucker, who won the title "King of the Cans" by grabbing the most, 288 items totaling $600.44. "My strategy was to grab canned food then baby food pouches and formula."

Dozens of people came out to cheer the contestants on and make donations to sponsor them. In total, the four collected $1,744.80 worth of food, which doubled when Food Lion executives surprised the crowd by matching the total with a donation.

"It was crazy and phenomenal," said Kathy Wicker with Food Lion. "Our goal is to reach $500 million meals by 2020, so this just adds to our total."

Across town at the Lowes Food, five contestants helped raise an additional $1,755.81.

Contestant Angie Bailey, executive director of Walnut Ridge Assisted Living, won "Queen of the Can's with 238 items.

She competed with West Stokes High School students Allie Hawkins and Bailey Moran, Stokes County Arts Council Executive Director Eddy McGee and King Mayor Jack Warren.

King Rotary's RUSH Project started with a $300 grant, resulting in a total $5,245.39 of food and donations for the King Outreach Ministry, East Stokes Outreach Ministry, and the Northern Stokes Food Pantry. The total is estimated to equal more than 40,000 meals.

"It was all done in one hour and a few racers," said Deanne Moore with the Rotary Club of King. "That's what this community and county is all about."