× Bill filed to regulate zip line industry in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — A new bill pushing to regulate the zip line industry in North Carolina was filed on Thursday.

The “Sanders’ Law” bill is being sponsored by Julia Howard of Forsyth County and Ted Davis, Jr. of New Hanover County.

Bonnie Sanders Burney, a 12-year-old girl from Wilmington, died in 2015 after a zip line accident at Camp Cheerio in Alleghany County.

The tether that connected the harness around the Burney’s waist to the pulley above broke, according to David Ozmore, the CEO of the YMCA of High Point, which oversees the camp.

Ozmore said the camp EMT performed CPR and the on-site camp doctor responded but they were unable to save her.

The bill would require inspections from the Department of Labor, reporting of accidents and minimum age requirements for operators.