18-year-old NC man accused of killing his father

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — An 18-year-old North Carolina man who is accused of killing his father was arrested on Tuesday.
On Wednesday afternoon, Kelly Sarvis was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Darren Sarvis, WSOC reports.
Police were called Tuesday morning to a home at North Carpenter Street in Kings Mountain where both men lived.
Investigations division determined Darren’s death was a homicide.
“It’s terrible,” said Aaron Cooke, a neighbor who also went to school with Kelly. “I mean, in a small community like this, nobody would have suspected that.”
Neighbors say Darren Sarvis ran a boat repair business out of a building next to his home.
“He liked to talk, he would work on boats,” neighbor Derrick Cole told WSOC. “He was out riding his motorcycle a lot during the summer time.”
The circumstances surrounding the murder are currently unknown.