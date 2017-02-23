18-year-old NC man accused of killing his father

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — An 18-year-old North Carolina man who is accused of killing his father was arrested on Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kelly Sarvis was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Darren Sarvis, WSOC reports.

Police were called Tuesday morning to a home at North Carpenter Street in Kings Mountain where both men lived.

Investigations division determined Darren’s death was a homicide.

“It’s terrible,” said Aaron Cooke, a neighbor who also went to school with Kelly. “I mean, in a small community like this, nobody would have suspected that.”

Neighbors say Darren Sarvis ran a boat repair business out of a building next to his home.

2 neighbors tell me this photo is Darren Sarvis. Police say his son Kelly killed him. Sarvis was found at home Tues pic.twitter.com/Td3WRDrd2x — Blake Hanson (@BlakeWSOC9) February 23, 2017

“He liked to talk, he would work on boats,” neighbor Derrick Cole told WSOC. “He was out riding his motorcycle a lot during the summer time.”

The circumstances surrounding the murder are currently unknown.