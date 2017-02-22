× Winston-Salem convenience store robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a convenience store in Winston-Salem was robbed at gunpoint late Monday night, according to a press release.

Police responded to Adams Market at 3800 Northampton Drive around 11:29 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, police learned three suspects entered the store and robbed it.

While inside, one armed suspect jumped over the counter and demanded the clerk open the register, the release says. They received an undisclosed amount of money and cigars before fleeing on foot.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.