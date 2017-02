Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem barber has been cutting hair for 50 years.

Mike Wallace went to barber school right out of high school. For 50 years, he has worked at Hawthorne Barber Shop in Winston-Salem.

When he started, haircuts were $2 -- now, they're much more.

"I don't want to quit, you get to know people and they become friends, barbering is a social kind of thing," Wallace says. "Just hanging out and talking to people, it's a lot of fun."