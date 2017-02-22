Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-old dementia patient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio - Cellphone video taken at an Ohio assisted care facility shows a care worker performing lewd acts in front of a 100-year-old man, according to police.

"She is basically harassing him," said Sandusky Detective Anthony Bath.

The care worker, 26-year-old Brittany Fultz, faces a charge of gross sexual imposition, but it's possible she could face additional charges, police say.

"It's disturbing," Bath said. "She is touching him. This was not something he wanted."

The video was taken by another former caregiver who was in the room at the time.

The footage shows Fultz performing lewd acts in front of the man and then straddling his leg.

"I can show you new things, I can show you new things," Fultz can be heard saying on the video.

The video also allegedly shows Fultz pulling down her pants and "mooning" the elderly resident.

Bath said the video was taken a few months ago and just recently given to officials. Once they received it, they called police.

Staci Lehmkuhl, the facility's executive director, released a statement on the incident:

On February 12, the Executive Director at the center learned of an incident involving a staff member making inappropriate comments and gestures to a resident. It was reported immediately to the local police department and Ohio Department of Health. The employee was placed on administrative leave and has since been terminated. We are cooperating with local police who are handling the investigation and we will not comment further about the ongoing investigation.

Fultz is free on bond and due in court soon.