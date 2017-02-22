Video: Man drags dog by leash behind motorized wheelchair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: Images in the video could be considered graphic.

MISSION, Texas -- A Texas man was charged with animal cruelty after video shows him dragging his dog by a leash behind his motorized wheelchair.

A neighbor caught spotted the act around 6:20 p.m. last Wednesday.

"I turn[ed] around. I see him dragging his dog from the middle of the street all the way to second driveway," Melissa Torrez told WGBT. I'm out of my car yelling at him, asking him, 'what are you doing? What's wrong with you?' And he just keeps going telling me to mind my own business, it's his dog he can do whatever he wants."

Officers say they received hundreds of calls from concerned citizens who saw the video on social media.

The man, identified as 59-year-old Mario Cardona, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

The female German shepherd remains in the custody of animal control. She is healthy and doing well, the station reports.