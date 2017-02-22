Teen wakes up in coffin on way to his own funeral

HUBBALLI, India — A 17-year-old teen in India who was presumed dead woke up in a coffin while on the way to his own funeral.

Last month, Kumar Marewad was bitten by a stray dog and developed a high fever, according to the Times of India. As his condition worsened and the infection spread, the family took him off a ventilator and decided to take him home.

Once he was removed from the ventilator, he became motionless and stopped breathing.

While heading to the funeral, he opened his eyes and began breathing. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors said he was suffering from a viral infection called meningoencephalitis.

He is currently in critical condition.