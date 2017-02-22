Suspect leads troopers on chase in Randolph County with wife, baby in car

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a chase with his wife and baby in the car, according to Highway Patrol troopers on the scene.

The chase began in the northeastern part of the county when troopers tried to pull the suspect over for speeding Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect wrecked into a field near N.C. 22 and Randolph Church Road, troopers said.

Troopers say the suspect fled the vehicle on foot and ran into a heavily wooded area.

About 45 minutes after the suspect ran into the woods, he was located with the assistance of a police helicopter.

Troopers said the suspect led police on a chase because he had warrants out for his arrest.

The suspect’s name has not been released and there is no word on charges.

No injuries were reported.