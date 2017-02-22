Simple recipes to help celebrate National Sweet Potato Day
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Today is National Sweet Potato Day and North Carolina produces more sweet potatoes than any other state in the country. Here are some great ways to enjoy sweet potatoes from Southern Roots in Jamestown.
Sweet Potato Pancakes:
Ingredients:
- 1 pound of sweet potatoes
- 1 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour
- 3 1/2 tsp of baking powder
- 1 tsp of salt
- 1/2 tsp of nutmeg
- 2 eggs
- 1 1/2 cup of buttermilk
- 1/4 cup of butter
Directions:
- Boil sweet potatoes until tender, remove skins and mash
- Sift together flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg
- In separate bowl, mix mashed sweet potatoes, eggs, buttermilk and butter
- Blend both mixtures to form a batter
- Preheat a lightly greased griddle over medium-high heat
- Cook pancakes until golden brown and serve with warm maple syrup
Sweet Potato Gratin:
Ingredients:
- 2 large sweet potatoes
- 2 large russet potatoes
- 1 cup of heavy cream
- 1 tsp of salt
- 1 1/2 to 2 cups of Gruyere Cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Peel potatoes and slice thin
- Toss together potatoes, 3/4 cup of heavy cream and salt
- Lightly grease a two-quart dish
- Layer potatoes in dish with 3/4 cup of cheese
- Pour remaining cream over potatoes and sprinkle with remaining cheese
- Cover with foil and bake for 25 minutes until potatoes are tender and top is brown
Roasted Sweet Potato Salad:
Ingredients:
- 8 medium Sweet Potatoes
- 16 ounces of cooked bacon
- 1/2 cup of mayo
- 1/2 cup of olive oil
- 1/4 cup of honey mustard
- 3 T of red wine vinegar
- 4 stalks of chopped celery
- 2 bunches of scallions (sliced thin)
- Salt/pepper
Directions:
- Peel, cube and toss potatoes in 1/4 cup olive oil and roast in 400-degree oven for 25-30 minutes until soft
- Cook bacon and crumble
- Whisk together mayonnaise, remaining olive oil, honey mustard, vinegar, a couple tablespoons of bacon fat and season to taste with salt and pepper
- Cool potatoes, then toss with bacon, dressing, celery and scallions
Sweet Potato Soup:
Ingredients:
- 2 large sweet potatoes
- 2 13.5 ounce cans of coconut milk
- 1/4 diced onion
- 1 tablespoon of coconut oil
- 1 tablespoon of curry powder
- 1 orange
Directions:
- Peel, and boil sweet potatoes until soft
- Saute’ onion in coconut oil until translucent
- Add remaining ingredients including the juice of the orange
- Blend
