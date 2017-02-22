× Simple recipes to help celebrate National Sweet Potato Day

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Today is National Sweet Potato Day and North Carolina produces more sweet potatoes than any other state in the country. Here are some great ways to enjoy sweet potatoes from Southern Roots in Jamestown.

Sweet Potato Pancakes:

Ingredients:

1 pound of sweet potatoes

1 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

3 1/2 tsp of baking powder

1 tsp of salt

1/2 tsp of nutmeg

2 eggs

1 1/2 cup of buttermilk

1/4 cup of butter

Directions:

Boil sweet potatoes until tender, remove skins and mash

Sift together flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg

In separate bowl, mix mashed sweet potatoes, eggs, buttermilk and butter

Blend both mixtures to form a batter

Preheat a lightly greased griddle over medium-high heat

Cook pancakes until golden brown and serve with warm maple syrup

Sweet Potato Gratin:

Ingredients:

2 large sweet potatoes

2 large russet potatoes

1 cup of heavy cream

1 tsp of salt

1 1/2 to 2 cups of Gruyere Cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Peel potatoes and slice thin

Toss together potatoes, 3/4 cup of heavy cream and salt

Lightly grease a two-quart dish

Layer potatoes in dish with 3/4 cup of cheese

Pour remaining cream over potatoes and sprinkle with remaining cheese

Cover with foil and bake for 25 minutes until potatoes are tender and top is brown

Roasted Sweet Potato Salad:

Ingredients:

8 medium Sweet Potatoes

16 ounces of cooked bacon

1/2 cup of mayo

1/2 cup of olive oil

1/4 cup of honey mustard

3 T of red wine vinegar

4 stalks of chopped celery

2 bunches of scallions (sliced thin)

Salt/pepper

Directions:

Peel, cube and toss potatoes in 1/4 cup olive oil and roast in 400-degree oven for 25-30 minutes until soft

Cook bacon and crumble

Whisk together mayonnaise, remaining olive oil, honey mustard, vinegar, a couple tablespoons of bacon fat and season to taste with salt and pepper

Cool potatoes, then toss with bacon, dressing, celery and scallions

Sweet Potato Soup:

Ingredients:

2 large sweet potatoes

2 13.5 ounce cans of coconut milk

1/4 diced onion

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 tablespoon of curry powder

1 orange

Directions:

Peel, and boil sweet potatoes until soft

Saute’ onion in coconut oil until translucent

Add remaining ingredients including the juice of the orange

Blend