Reward increased for info in hit-and-run that killed Greensboro boy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A reward for information in a hit-and-run that killed a 12-year-old Greensboro boy has been increased, according to Greensboro News & Record.
Dorien Raphal Pearsall was killed around 11:10 p.m. Thursday while walking in front of 102 Ward Road.
The agency is looking for a dark blue 2003-2005 BMW 7 series car in connection to the crash.
An anonymous person donated $2,000 today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the crash of the Eastern Guilford Middle student, according to Master Trooper Chris Knox. The reward is now up to $2,500.
Highway Patrol has placed information on social media and passed out more than 400 flyers with “BOLO” alerts asking people to “be on the lookout.”
The BMW the Highway Patrol is searching for should have damage to the right front quarter panel, headlamp and side mirror.
“We need again neighbors, community watches to step up and be looking for things that just seem out of place. Maybe the car is covered, but we feel as though this person has not been driving it,” Knox said.
Anyone with any information or possible leads is urged to call (800) 445-8621 or (336) 256-2058.