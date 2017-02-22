‘Real men provide’ billboard in Forsyth County sparks controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – A billboard on Business 40 in Forysth County is getting a lot of reaction for its message that some people are calling controversial.

The sign faces drivers heading west through Kernersville just before the Linville Road exit and reads, "Real men provide, Real women appreciate it."

Drivers stopped at an exit nearby the billboard gave it mixed reviews. One woman was so offended she didn’t want to go on camera.

Donald Amos says he likes the sign and said he believes it’s directed toward men who are not fulfilling their promises.

“A lot of times, women have to go on their own and do this and take the role of a man and a women and it's not right, but it happens and I think men ought to step their game up. Really they ought to and become men again instead of shoulda, coulda, wannabes,” Amos said.

Whiteheart Outdoor Advertising owns the billboard, but it’s unclear who bought the advertising space and is behind the message.

Molly Grace is a Winston-Salem business owner and local activist. She is planning a protest against the sign.

“What we're protesting and angry about is not that an individual and some individuals decided to do this. It's more the fact that that mindset exists at all and not just that it exists but that it is actually a fairly normalized well-accepted mindset,” she said.

Grace says she has respect for women who stay at home and raise their kids, but she believes the sign is spreading the message that women are not equal to men.

“The implied expectation that regardless of mitigating circumstances women should be appreciative of her man and that, to me, and that's the whole thing,” she said.

