New details released in murder of High Point business owner Jack Little

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Court documents reveal new details in the murder of High Point business owner Jack Little.

High Point police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided a home at 1601 Pershing St. at about 8 a.m. Tuesday. The ATF raid was to recover stolen guns.

Kemione Grady, 18, of High Point, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. He is under a $1 million secured bond.

Larento Grady, 23, of High Point, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. He is under a $750,000 secured bond.

Shirley Harrington, 24, of High Point, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of drugs. She is under a $500,000 secured bond.

It’s unclear if all three were present for Jack Little’s murder. They were in court Wednesday morning, where an attorney announced that Jack Little was killed with a knife, not a gun.

High Point police originally said in a news release on Feb. 11 that Little died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Larento Grady and Harrington lived at 1601 Pershing St. and are charged with accessory after the fact because they “provided shelter and storage for the suspect and stolen firearms after [the] murder was committed.”

Jack Little, 65, owned Whetstone Army Navy surplus for more than three decades. He was killed at his store on Feb. 11.

Little was buried at Grubb Family Cemetery Saturday.

FOX8 has a reporter in the courtroom stay with FOX8 for the latest.

