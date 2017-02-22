Nanny accused of leaving toddlers in car to go shopping

ROSWELL, Ga. — A 19-year-old Georgia nanny is facing reckless conduct charges after she allegedly left two toddlers in the car while she went into a store to shop.

On Feb. 13, Leah Wilging took the two toddlers to a local grocery store, according to WSB-TV. She turned the car off, locked the doors and left the children inside.

After a while, the store’s manager heard crying in the car and immediately called police.

Upon arrival, officers found the two children in the car, the station reports. One was in direct sunlight.

The father was called to pick up the children and Wilging was charged with two counts of reckless conduct.