Man who robbed couple at gunpoint in Winston-Salem home invasion arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man who robbed a couple at gunpoint during a home invasion in September was arrested on Tuesday, according to a press release.

On Sept. 28, police responded to 5142 Pressman Drive in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers learned a couple was sleeping when they were awakened by the sound of the bedroom door being forced opened.

Two suspects, one armed, entered the bedroom and demanded money, the release states. The couple’s hands and feet were bound.

Police say a third person was heard moving items around the home.

The suspects then took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene. The couple was able to eventually free themselves and call the police.

No one was injured.

As a result of the investigation, Trevis Daquan Herring was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen property. He is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center on a $114,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or (336) 727-2800.