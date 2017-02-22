× Longtime Forsyth County Commissioner Walter Marshall dead at 74

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Longtime Forsyth County Commissioner Walter Marshall has died. He was 74.

Marshall died at his home on Kittering Lane in Winston-Salem at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lt. Tollie with Winston-Salem police.

The cause of death appears to be natural causes, Tollie said.

The longtime commissioner’s passing was sudden, County Manager Dudley Watts said.

Marshall was appointed to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners in 1996.