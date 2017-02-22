Job seekers applying at Alorica in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Since Alorica announced they were adding 600 new full-time jobs, hundreds of people have turned out to apply.

"I was very encouraged by this company, because they interview on the spot," said Hildagene Reid, who lost her job when ITT shut down nationwide. "It's been frustrating, mentally and physically and financially, but God will see me through."

The call center company, based in California, announced they were expanding because people with Southern hospitality make great customer service representatives.

"I got laid off just after Thanksgiving," said Greg Honeycutt, who has sent out 120 resumes and hopes an on-the-spot interview at Alorica will bring the months of searching to an end. "Hoping to see something here."

The company is conducting interviews seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. until the jobs are filled. You can apply in person at their office on 4336 Federal Drive, High Point.