Greensboro community center’s after-school literacy program helps local students

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This song of finding inner strength can be heard every afternoon inside the Windsor Community Center in Greensboro.

It is the way 28 students begin their learning session at the Black Child Development Institute's After-School Program.

With the help of AmeriCorps teachers, students work on core subjects with a focus on reading.

"Literacy is always key for us; literacy is not just reading, it's also writing," said Karen Thompson, executive director with the Black Development Institute. "We have poetry happening along the same cycle so they are getting homework assistance. But for the after-school program, we also test our kids using a diagnostic system to see where they are on grade level and where they should be."

Program directors say about 80 percent of the students have shown growth throughout the school year.

Three years ago, the Greensboro Community Foundation helped to launch the program with money for certification books and training. A program that aims to uplift children to their greatest potential.

