× Dylann Roof stopped at second church after Charleston shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dylann Roof, the man who killed nine people at a historically black church in 2015, drove by another church on the night of the shooting, according to newly released court documents.

Though his intentions at the church were unclear, GPS evidence showed Roof went to Branch African Methodist Episcopal Church after he left Emanuel AME on June 17, 2015, WCIV reports. Evidence shows he stopped at the church and turned off his GPS data for several minutes.

Prosecutors say he had driven past Branch AME numerous times before the shooting.

Roof was sentenced to death in January after a jury convicted him of all 33 federal charges. He’s now awaiting a second death penalty trial.