Dale Earnhardt Jr. may retire if he wins NASCAR title

“To come back this year, win a championship, it would be hard not to hang it up,” he said during NASCAR Media Day at Daytona International Speedway Wednesday morning, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

“This is the last year of my deal. I would like to race more. But if I win the championship, I’d have to consider going out on top. I mean, I don’t know. It just really depends on a lot of different things.”

Earnhardt, 42, missed 18 races last season with concussion-related symptoms.