Arrest made in thefts from tip jars at Mebane restaurants

MEBANE, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with thefts from multiple Mebane restaurants, according to a news release from Mebane police.

Jason Scott Brigs, 19, of Mebane, is charged with five counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Mebane police say money was stolen from tip jars at La Cocina Mexican Restaurant, Yum Yum’s Chinese Restaurant and Subway on Wednesday.

Similar thefts were reported at NC Jelly Doughnuts in Mebane on Feb. 7 and Feb. 17, according to police.

In each of the thefts, the suspect’s description and the description of the suspect’s vehicle were the same.

On Wednesday at 2:47 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description and Briggs was taken into custody.

In total, Briggs allegedly stole $104.

Briggs was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 12.