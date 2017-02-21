World’s smallest pacemaker available to Wake Forest Baptist patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It’s the world’s smallest pacemaker and it’s available to patients at Wake Forest Baptist.

At just over one inch long, the Micra transcatheter pacing system is about 93 percent smaller than conventional devices.

“Instead of going from a standard pacemaker which now sits under the collar bone and it has a wire that goes down into the heart, this is a device that's implanted from a vein in the leg up into the heart and the entirety of the device sits in the ventricle in the pumping chamber of the heart,” said Dr. S. Patrick Whalen, director of cardiac electrophysiology at Wake Forest Baptist.

Given that this device does not have lead wires, doctors say the new pacemaker and procedure decrease the risks of complications in the future.

“This one is actually so small it sits right inside your heart and it has nothing coming out and so all of those potential risks and complications could be avoided,” said Dr. David Zhao, chief of cardiovascular medicine and executive director for the Heart and Vascular Center at Wake Forest Baptist.

Dolores Van Vorst is the first Wake Forest Baptist patient to receive the device.

She’s a breast cancer patient, but doctors attributed her ongoing fatigue not to treatment, but to an abnormally slow heart rate.

Van Vorst had the Micra pacemaker implanted in October 2016 and says she could feel a difference almost immediately.

“It seemed like there wasn’t a glitch in the road at all. I went back to being able to do what I wanted to do,” she said.

The wireless device is produced by Medtronic and has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.