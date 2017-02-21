× Whistleblower lawsuit alleges NC district attorneys hired each other’s wives

A former employee of the Caswell County District Attorney’s office filed a lawsuit Tuesday that states she was fired after her boss discovered she was the whistleblower that launched an investigation by state agents into district attorney’s offices in Person/Caswell and Rockingham counties, according to the News & Record.

Debra Halbrook lost her job last month after serving nearly 20 years as a victim/witness legal assistant in the Caswell County District Attorney’s office.

The complaint names Person/Caswell DA Wallace Bradsher, his wife Pamela Bradsher; Rockingham County DA Craig Blitzer, his wife Cindy Blitzer; former Caswell County Assistant District Attorney and current District Court Judge John “J.” Stultz; Administrative Assistant Gayle Peed; Assistant District Attorney LuAnn Martin; the Person/Caswell County District Attorney’s Office and the state of North Carolina as defendants.

The lawsuit, filed in Wake County Superior Court, alleges violations of the North Carolina Whistleblower act, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations act, Obstruction of Justice, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy.

