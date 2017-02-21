Teens learn to do taxes at Triad high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Tax season is here.

Which means many of us are rushing to accountants and tax firms to file returns.

But one school system is letting students be in charge of your finances, if you'll let them.

As a part of accounting classes at Williams High School in Burlington, about 30 students spent weeks of training in class, and sometimes after school, learning to prepare tax returns. These students have also been certified through the IRS at a basic level of certification.

The school's community tax help site is a part of the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, offered nationwide through the help of many cities and nonprofits. VITA recruits volunteers to get trained on tax preparations. Those volunteers then help lower- to middle-income individuals with tax returns during community events at no cost.

Williams High School is the only school in the Alamance-Burlington School System that participates in this program, which allows students to be trained through the help of the IRS.

Brook Ashe is a senior at Williams High School and is excited about participating in the program.

"To know that I, as a child or a younger person, can help other people that are older than me? It's pretty empowering to know that I'm smart enough to do taxes for other people, so I like it," Ashe said. "It's like, a privilege, knowing that we get to do something that other teenagers don't get to do."

Mary Margaret Harris is in charge of the tax help site at Williams High School, where she's also an accounting teacher. Harris is certified through the IRS to do taxes and served as a bank manager for 13 years before switching careers.

This is the fourth year that Harris has led the program at the high school. Harris says her first year leading this program, students did about 30 tax returns. This year, students are expecting to prepare at least 100.

"It's really neat, year after year, to see some of the same clients come in to have their taxes done and they look forward to it. I start getting phone calls usually in December, 'Hey are you doing taxes again this year?' And they just really get a kick out of watching the kids work through the process," Harris said. "It's a pretty special way to see the government, the school system, our students and the community all come together to create a program where were doing over 100 tax returns each year, and it's a pretty good program."

On Wednesdays, for the next six weeks, students will stay after school to prepare tax returns. Before they are filed, Harris and other tax experts will review the paperwork for accuracy.

Individuals earning less than $54,000 during 2016 and have a simple tax return can contact the school and make an appointment on the following dates:

- Feb. 22

- March 1

- March 8

- March 15

- March 22

- March 29

Appointments can be made from 4-6 p.m. and will be held at Williams High School, in room 227, at 1307 S. Church St. in Burlington.