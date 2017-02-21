× Powerball jackpot hits $403 million

The Powerball jackpot is on the rise.

No one won Saturday’s drawing, so the top prize for Wednesday night’s lottery sits at $403 million.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 03-07-09-31 and 33.

Whoever wins the jackpot can choose to take their winnings either in a lump sum cash payment or in an annuity paid out over 29 years.

After taxes, the lump sum payment is $243.9 million.

The highest jackpot was achieved a little over a year ago, with an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, according to FOX 5. That was split between winners in Florida, California and Tennessee.

Powerball is played in 44 states, including North Carolina, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Learn more about Powerball here.