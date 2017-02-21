Police department helps 5th-grade student with math homework

MARION, Ohio — This is one way to serve your community.

When a local fifth-grader sent the Marion, Ohio Police Department a Facebook message asking for help with her math homework, they didn’t hesitate to respond.

The conversation between 10-year-old Lena Draper and Lt. B.J. Gruber read:

Lena: “I’m having trouble with my homework. could you help me?” Police: “What’s up? Lena: “I need a little help with my homework” Police: “Ok with what?” Lena: “Well I don’t understand (8+29) x 15? Police: “Do the numbers in the parenthesis first so in essence, it would be 37 x 15” Lena: “Ok now if I had this (90+27)+(29+15)x2” Police: “Take the answer from the first parenthesis plus the answer from the second parenthesis and multiply that answer by two.”

Lena’s mother, Molly Draper, found out about the officer’s kind act and posted about it on Facebook.

“My daughter. Cause… She’s my daughter. Thank you, Marion, Ohio Police Department, for truly building relationships with the community,” her post read.

The Marion, Ohio Police Department replied to her post, saying they were happy to help.

“Happy to offer her some help. Next time we will use one of our “lifelines” for the math questions,” the department wrote. “Thanks for the kind comments. We love Marion but especially true with our kids. Have a great rest of the weekend!”

The answer turned out to be incorrect, but it is the thought that matters, right?

The viral post has more than 2,500 shares and 1,900 likes.