Pedestrian struck by tractor-trailer in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer in Winston-Salem Monday night, according to a press release.

At about 8:57 p.m., 36-year-old Mark Lee Spencer intentionally walked into the path of a tractor-trailer in the 4300 block of Reidsville Road. The tractor-trailer, driven by 57-year-old Allan Austin Vernon, swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but the front end of the truck struck him.

Spencer was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.