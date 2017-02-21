Panthers release Mike Tolbert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have released veteran fullback Mike Tolbert, Panthers.com reports.

Tolbert, who spent the last five years in Carolina, was in the last year of his contract.

“I feel very fortunate to have coached Mike for nearly his entire career,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “He was someone we targeted in 2012 because we felt he would be a good addition to our offense and he was very productive for us. He brought great energy and leadership to our locker room and I wish him the best.

In total, Tolbert accrued 992 rushing yards, 771 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns.

After news broke, Panthers fans took to social media with their reactions:

You will be missed Mike Tolbert pic.twitter.com/5nSfw86xIq — Jacob Alt (@Jacob_Alt) February 21, 2017

Thanks for all the memories and good luck in the future, @miketolbert35! #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/VQii3mjOWn — ATL blew a 25pt lead (@CarPanthersNews) February 21, 2017

Thanks for the memories @miketolbert35.

Good luck in you future and remember to always #KeepPounding. pic.twitter.com/4URqbtTh4E — 25 point lead blown (@SidelineMike_) February 21, 2017